No plans for skating facility at Easterwood Park in the near future

BALTIMORE — There are no plans in the near future to build a new skating park in West Baltimore.

That's a reversal from initial plans to open one at Easterwood Park.

Those who have been holding out hope for years to see the skate park become a reality, will have to wait a little longer.

Now the city's Recreation and Parks Department says other park improvements are of higher priority.

"Plans for the skate park are not part of this phase," said Recreation and Parks spokesperson, Whitney Clemmons Brown. "As we pursued further funding and community input, it was determined that the overall park improvements were the greater need."

Those improvements include a new playground, fitness circuit, expanded pathways, and the resurfacing and fencing of basketball courts.

There is also an apparent need for additional park lighting, which is being considered. Changes to the park's entrance are expected to be made as well.

The decision did not sit well with some.

Community activist Marvin “Doc” Cheatham is calling for an Inspector General's Investigation into the about face, accusing city officials of "turning their back," despite the Board of Estimates already sanctioning the park.