Meet Kipepeo, the Maryland Zoo's newest giraffe

BALTIMORE — We told you about her Baltimore arrival last November, but she'd yet to be named.

On Wednesday the Maryland Zoo is unveiling Kipepeo the giraffe to the public.

Until now handlers kept an extra close eye on Kipi, while quarantining and adjusting to her new home.

At just three-years-old, Kipi is already 12 feet tall, yet shorter than her female and male counterparts, Kesi and Caesar, who stand 14 and 16-feet tall respectively.

Maryland Zoo Kipepeo the giraffe is now featured at the Maryland Zoo



As for the name Kipepeo, it means butterfly in Swahili. The name was chosen by Elizabeth Buck, who won a contest to name the animal.

Visitors can say hi to Kipi inside the Zoo’s Giraffe House from noon-2 pm each Friday through Monday.