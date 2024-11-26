A new giraffe is getting comfortable at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md — You can't see her with other giraffes yet, but the Maryland Zoo has a new giraffe.

The 3-year-old female came to Baltimore from another Association for Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoo.

She's not visible to the public just yet. She's going through quarantine, which is normal, and getting to know the other two giraffes at the zoo.

While she gets settled the Giraffe House is closed to the public. The male giraffe will be visible outside during nice weather.

“Giraffes are naturally cautious animals so we’re giving our new female plenty of time to get acclimated,” said Erin Cantwell Grimm, Mammal Curator at the Maryland Zoo. “She’s already been introduced to our older female, Kesi, who is a calming influence and we’re pleased with how well she’s doing.”

Courtesy: Maryland Zoo

You may notice we haven't said her name. That's because she doesn't have one yet. Anyone who donates $100 or more to the Zoo is entered for a chance to name the new giraffe. The money raised will directly support the care of the new animal and the Zoo's wildlife conservation programs.

She will be easy to spot once she is ready for a public debut. At 12 feet tall, she is smaller than the Zoo’s other female, Kesi, who is 14 feet tall, and its male, Caesar, who is just shy of 16 feet tall. She also has slightly whiter coloring around her face and a prominent median horn in the center of her head above the eyes.

