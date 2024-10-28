MedStar Health's mobile health center adds stop in North Baltimore to help those in need

BALTIMORE — Healthcare is getting more accessible to families in need.

MedStar Health is adding the Franciscan Center to its list of partner sites in North Baltimore for its mobile health center.

The doctor's-office-on-wheels will be parked outside the center on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clients can get everything from primary care, wound care, testing, cancer screenings and vaccines. No health insurance is required.

The Franciscan Center works with the vulnerable population in North Baltimore and provides services such as meals, clothing, birth certificates and I.D's and eviction prevention.

Executive Director Jeffrey Griffin says the mobile health center is a perfect addition to the help they provide to families.

"We’re very good at the meals, we’re good at providing the free clothing and everything else that’s good for the physical being," he said. "This brings the last piece, the medical piece, which allows a person to grow up healthy."

This mobile health center now has a total of four partner sites in North Baltimore and is one of two mobile clinics run by MedStar Health.