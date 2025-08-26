Medicaid back on for Maryland woman following WMAR story

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Nadia Gomper's medicaid waiver is now re-approved following a story by WMAR.

Gomper's mother shared with us that her case worker heard she went to Channel 2 and was told to let her know her Gomper's coverage is now active.

We told you about Gomper last week, the 17-year-old quadriplegic with cerebral palsy whose medicaid waiver was approved then removed by the state within three months.

She feared for what would happen telling us, "I was terrified because I don't know what I'm going to do without a caregiver, and I don't want to have to rely on my parents my entire life."

Gompers also worried about the financial burden this may cause saying, "I think the medicine that I take costs about $350 and now my parents have to pay for that, and my appointment costs a lot of money as well."

Monday evening, Gomper's mother received a call letting her know the coverage is re-approved and Nadia no longer needs to worry.

This is the second success story for families reaching out to WMAR when their medicaid has been shut off.

