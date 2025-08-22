Disability benefits turned back on for one Maryland man following WMAR story

BALTIMORE, MD — Sandy and Matthew Schwartz are celebrating after receiving a letter letting them know Matt's disability benefits have been turned back on.

We introduced you to Matthew on Aug. 13 after his mother reached out to us when she didn't know where to turn to get her son's benefits back.

Maryland family struggles after son's disability benefits suddenly canceled

Highlighting the struggle his family was having after his medical assistance had erroneously expired.

Matt lives with developmental disabilities, and for 31 years he's needed a caregiver to assist him until August 1st of this year, when the state canceled his medical assistance.

Each year, people receiving medical assistance need to show they're still eligible.

Sandy submitted the papers nearly two weeks before they were due, despite not getting a response from the Department of Health case worker assigned to help her and Matthew.

The Schwartzes thought they were in the clear until a letter came through on Aug. 4 saying the benefits had been cancelled.

"I feel abandoned by the state," Sandy said.

"Because I am his main caretaker, I know he's gonna be taken care of either way. What I have to do, I'm gonna have to do it, but for his future, it scares me," added Schwartz.

Thursday, August 21st, Sandy messaged us to let us know that Matthew's medical assistance has been re-approved and is retroactive to August 1, so there is no lapse in coverage.

Sandy is not the only mother fighting to get their child's coverage back.

We've also highlighted Nadia and her mother's efforts to get her medicaid waiver turned back on.