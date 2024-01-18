Mechanics give tips for car care in cold weather

BALTIMORE — Maryland is seeing one of the coldest week’s in just over a year paired with its first significant snowfall in two years, but none of those things stops us from driving.

Stephen Green with Paintless Dent Doctor says there things you need to check before getting on the road, because the cold temperatures can impact them.

“Basic things you can do is the threading on your tires, you can check those, you can check the condition of your windshield wipers and also your battery which is key in the winter months because you can loose literally 30% to 60% of its capacity during the winter time just due to the cold weather.” says Stephen Green.

Tom Stafford with Tyres in Timonium says even if you go to a mechanic regularly there is a list of things to check often throughout the year, but especially when the weather gets really cold.

“Your battery, your fluids, your tires, your breaks all of that is critical. If you stay ready you don’t have to get ready,” says Tom Stafford.

Mechanics say its very important to check the quality of your tires because have good tires can lower the risk of sliding or hydroplaning on icy roads.

“You should have like an all season tire something that is good year round. We don’t get that much snow up here so its not like you gotta go get snow tires you don’t need that that's a little expensive and extravagant but just good all season tires," says Tom.

Tom Stafford says they have seen more cars this week because of the snow.

“After the storm then there is always the damages where somebody lost control hit a curb," he says.

Stephen Green says it is also important to check your oil when the temperatures drop, even in between oil changes.

“Oil thickens when the weather drops when the temperature drops so regular oil changes are imperative when it comes to making sure your vehicle is in peak performance in the winter time," says Stephen.

It’s also important to clear the hood and roof of your car so that ice doesn’t break off and hit you or other drivers.

Even if you don't have to drive anywhere for a few days its still a good idea to get the snow off of your cars as soon as possible.