MDTA to host three public hearings on toll rate, toll lane extensions

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — There are three public hearings scheduled about plans to expand express toll lanes on I-95.

The MDTA is looking for comments about the toll ranges for the northbound extension and 695 ramps. The rates would vary depending on the type of vehicle, E-ZPass plan and when drivers are using the express lanes.

The lanes would extend from Maryland 43 to route 24 in Harford County.

MDTA

The first of three hearings starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday night at Perry Hall High School. Click here for more information.

The MDTA is taking public comment online here. They're accepting responses through April 13.