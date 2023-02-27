Watch Now
MDTA to host three public hearings on toll rate, toll lane extensions

MDTA considering getting rid of cash toll booths
<p>Cars pass under toll sensor gantries hanging over the Massachusetts Turnpike, Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, in Newton, Mass. The state Department of Transportation is discussing plans for demolishing the tollbooths as it gets ready to implement an all-electronic tolling system on Interstate 90 which runs the length of the state. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)</p>
Posted at 4:02 AM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 04:02:38-05

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — There are three public hearings scheduled about plans to expand express toll lanes on I-95.

The MDTA is looking for comments about the toll ranges for the northbound extension and 695 ramps. The rates would vary depending on the type of vehicle, E-ZPass plan and when drivers are using the express lanes.

The lanes would extend from Maryland 43 to route 24 in Harford County.

The first of three hearings starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday night at Perry Hall High School. Click here for more information.

The MDTA is taking public comment online here. They're accepting responses through April 13.

