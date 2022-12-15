Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Public hearings will help decide rates for new I-95 Express Toll Lanes

MDTA considering getting rid of cash toll booths
Copyright Associated Press
Elise Amendola
<p>Cars pass under toll sensor gantries hanging over the Massachusetts Turnpike, Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, in Newton, Mass. The state Department of Transportation is discussing plans for demolishing the tollbooths as it gets ready to implement an all-electronic tolling system on Interstate 90 which runs the length of the state. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)</p>
MDTA considering getting rid of cash toll booths
Posted at 12:12 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 12:15:00-05

BALTIMORE — Upcoming public hearings will help decide rates for the new I-95 Express Toll Lane extension that's scheduled to open in 2024.

The ongoing project will add 12 miles of additional I-95 express toll lanes from the MD 43 interchange in Baltimore County to MD 24 in Harford County.

A schedule for public hearings will be announced soon, with the hearings expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

The $1.1 billion Northbound Extension project began in 2019, following the success of the existing toll lanes, which provides eight miles between I-895 and just north of MD 43 (White Marsh Boulevard).

Part of the new extension, to MD 152, is expected to open by the end of 2024, with the rest opening by the end of 2027.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices