Public hearings will help decide rates for new I-95 Express Toll Lanes

BALTIMORE — Upcoming public hearings will help decide rates for the new I-95 Express Toll Lane extension that's scheduled to open in 2024.

The ongoing project will add 12 miles of additional I-95 express toll lanes from the MD 43 interchange in Baltimore County to MD 24 in Harford County.

A schedule for public hearings will be announced soon, with the hearings expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

The $1.1 billion Northbound Extension project began in 2019, following the success of the existing toll lanes, which provides eight miles between I-895 and just north of MD 43 (White Marsh Boulevard).

Part of the new extension, to MD 152, is expected to open by the end of 2024, with the rest opening by the end of 2027.

