MDOT treating roads ahead of expected polar vortex

Marylanders are bracing for the upcoming polar vortex, expected to bring temperatures into the single digits early this week. And state workers are out and getting ready for the freezing temperatures.

"They're out right now treating roadways actively," said Charlie Gischlar, the Deputy Director of Media Relations for the Maryland Department of Transportation.

With 2,300 pieces of equipment, 12-hour shift rotations, and literal tons of salt, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) is trying to make up for bad weather.

"We could not pre-treat like we normally did because it started out as rain, and that is not conducive to pre-treatment," Gischlar said.

According to Gischlar, conditions are expected to become hazardous.

"The temperatures are going to really plummet after the sun goes down," Gischlar said. "That's going to bring the pavement temperatures below freezing; that's going to bring the air temperatures below freezing. We're expecting very dangerously cold temperatures."

Gischlar says if you need to brave the elements, make sure to prepare for the worst-case scenario. He says to drive slow and have extra water and extra blankets in case you are unfortunate enough to break down.

"Pull as far off the roadway as you possibly can, activate your hazard lights, and then stay in your vehicle; it's very dangerous to get out of your vehicle," Gischlar said.

To check where crews are operating and for road conditions, you can go to the MDOTstorm app.

"That shows where the equipment is, where they have been for the last 30 minutes, and what kind of conditions it is on the state highway network," Gischlar said.

If possible, Gischlar says people should stay off the roads as much as they can for their own safety and to make room for crews to work.