MDOT MTA releases maps of proposed alternatives for development of the Red Line

There are some proposed alternatives for the development of theRed Line.

On Thursday MDOT MTA released maps that illustrate options for mode, light rail or bus rapid transit, as well as alignment, extent of tunneling and potential station locations for each preliminary alternative.

“The Red Line is a major priority for our team and a critical project for the Baltimore region,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “The maps of the preliminary alternatives and other information will help stakeholders come to our November open houses fully prepared with questions and comments to keep the Red Line project moving forward.”

In July we told you about the open houses that MDOT MTA were holding for residents to re-educate themselves on the project and get answers about the transit modes that are being considered.

If you missed them, MDOT MTA is holding four more open house meetings in the month of November.

The locations and dates are as follows:

Thursday, November 2, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. – Woodlawn High School, 1801 Woodlawn Dr., Gwynn Oak, MD 21207

Saturday, November 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – University of Maryland, Baltimore, SMC Campus Center, 621 W. Lombard St. Baltimore, MD 21201

Wednesday, November 8, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. – Greektown Square and Event Center, 700 Quail St., Baltimore, MD 21224

Thursday, November 9, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. – Edmondson Westside High School, 501 N. Athol Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229

To learn more about the proposed alternatives, click here.

For more information about the Red Line project, click here.