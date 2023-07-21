Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Open houses set for proposed Red Line project

Red Line
MTA
Red Line
Red Line
Posted at 3:15 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 15:15:36-04

BALTIMORE — Plans for the Red Line continue to move forward, and the Maryland Transit Administration is launching a series of public events for the proposed regional line.

There'll be five open houses about the Red Line, starting July 26.

MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said the open houses are a chance for people to re-educate themselves about the project, and get answers about the transit modes that are being considered. There will also be a virtual version of the open houses.

Arnold said the MTA also wants to get formal feedback, and there will be a survey on the website.

Although much remains the same from the originally-proposed Red Line during Gov. Martin O'Malley's administration, there have been some changes in the route along the Bayview/Eastern Avenue area. The MTA is also looking at various modes of transit, including "bus rapid transit."

More information about the Red Line can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices