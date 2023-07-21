Open houses set for proposed Red Line project

BALTIMORE — Plans for the Red Line continue to move forward, and the Maryland Transit Administration is launching a series of public events for the proposed regional line.

There'll be five open houses about the Red Line, starting July 26.

Interested in learning more about the relaunched Red Line? Join us at one of the many upcoming Open House meetings in Baltimore from July 26 to August 1! Visit https://t.co/2MiryqxgOn for meeting locations and details. pic.twitter.com/fPZCTIJeuS — redlinemaryland (@redlinemaryland) July 18, 2023

MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said the open houses are a chance for people to re-educate themselves about the project, and get answers about the transit modes that are being considered. There will also be a virtual version of the open houses.

Arnold said the MTA also wants to get formal feedback, and there will be a survey on the website.

Although much remains the same from the originally-proposed Red Line during Gov. Martin O'Malley's administration, there have been some changes in the route along the Bayview/Eastern Avenue area. The MTA is also looking at various modes of transit, including "bus rapid transit."

More information about the Red Line can be found here.