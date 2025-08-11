MD Tax Free Week offers back-to-school savings on clothes, shoes and backpacks for budget-conscious parents

This week is the week that parents across the state of Maryland are looking forward to.

This week parents get to shop for back-to-school and save some money.

The items that are tax-free include clothes, shoes, school uniforms, and some accessories like belts as long as the items are under 100 dollars and bookbags under 40 dollars.

This is not only a good week for parents but also local businesses that sell those exact items, like stores like Once Upon a Child.

"They're gonna save on the sales tax when they come shop with us; our general pricing is between 50 and 70% below retail, so you're just going to compound that benefit," said Suter.

Another store excited to welcome shoppers this week is Kid to Kid.

"You know, it gives a lot of foot traffic, especially now during this inflationary. They were going through a lot of people just sort of need that extra either savings or extra money in their pocket," said Palacios.

It's important to remember that back-to-school items like school supplies are not included in the Tax-Free Week, but Kristen Suter, owner and operator of Once Upon a Child, says they have a way to save parents money on those items too.

"We have partnered with four local elementary schools, and we're working directly with their PTAs so that when the families come in, they have a flyer that we have provided, and we will be donating that 6% savings to their PTA directly for them to be able to stock up for extra school supplies for the year," said Suter.

The final day to shop for Tax Free Week is August 16th.

