Md. Supreme Court rules on qualified immunity in Kodi Gaines case

The Maryland State Supreme Court today ruled that a law enforcement officer was entitled to qualified immunity with respect to a child shot in a standoff.

The case stems from the Baltimore County Police attempt to arrest Korryn Gaines in August 2016.

An armed standoff ensued in which an officer shot and killed Gaines and injured her son.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Protesters push for payment over Kodi Gaines' shooting

The case has gone back and forth in the courts for several years, but today's ruling deals specifically with whether the officer had qualified immunity from a due process claim on the part of the child that was injured, Kodi.

The state's highest court ruled that the officer does have qualified immunity from that claim.

This story is developing and will be updated once we've had more time to fully analyze the 40+ page opinion as well as the two dissenting arguments.