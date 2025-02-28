MD lawmakers nix bill allowing contraceptive vending machines in public schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Senate JPR Committee killed a bill that would allow condoms and other birth control contraceptives to be sold in vending machines in Maryland public schools.

Known as House Bill 380, it would've allowed contraceptive sales at a kindergarten, nursery school, elementary school or secondary school.

Just recently, Delegate Kathy Szeliga, a Republican representing District 7A in Baltimore County, said lawmakers have "lost their minds," and warned parents to "wake up."

"MD lawmakers have officially lost their minds. Condom vending machines in SCHOOLS—from preschools to high schools? Yes, you read that right," Szeliga said after the bill's passage in the House. "Thanks to HB 380, the “Condoms for Kiddies” bill, your child’s school could soon be a one-stop shop for birth control. What’s next, hormone therapy at recess? This is what happens when the people in charge put ideology over common sense."

Maryland State Senator Justin Ready said "the adults took action and killed this ridiculous (and creepy) bill," in a post on X.