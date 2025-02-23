Maryland lawmakers advance bill legalizing contraceptive vending machines in public schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's House of Delegates on Friday reversed a criminal state law banning condoms and other birth control contraceptives from being sold in public school vending machines.

Delegate Nicole A. Williams, a Democrat representing District 22 in Prince George's County, led the effort in sponsoring House Bill 0380.

"This bill repeals the misdemeanor prohibition against and associated penalty for selling or offering for sale a contraceptive or contraceptive device by means of a vending machine or other automatic device at a kindergarten, nursery school, elementary school, or secondary school," a synopsis of the bill reads on the Maryland General Assembly's website.

Current penalties for violating the law include a $1,000 fine.

Delegate Kathy Szeliga, a Republican representing District 7A in Baltimore County, said lawmakers have "lost their minds," and warned parents to "wake up."

"MD lawmakers have officially lost their minds. Condom vending machines in SCHOOLS—from preschools to high schools? Yes, you read that right," Szeliga said after the bill's passage in the House. "Thanks to HB 380, the “Condoms for Kiddies” bill, your child’s school could soon be a one-stop shop for birth control. What’s next, hormone therapy at recess? This is what happens when the people in charge put ideology over common sense."

The Democratic House majority also recently advanced House Bill 161 that would ban parents from pulling their young children out of classes teaching gender identity and sexual orientation.

Meanwhile, Szeliga's sponsored legislation, the "Fairness in Girl's Sports Act"remains held up in committee.

