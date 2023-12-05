Baltimore inclusionary housing bill passes unanimously

BALTIMORE — A bill is headed to the Baltimore Mayor's desk which would require more of Baltimore's housing developments to be affordable and inclusionary.

The bill, unanimously approved by the Baltimore City Council, was in the works for roughly two years and passed its final council hurdle Monday night.

It would require buildings which are getting government subsidies with at least 20 units to make a certain percentage of their units affordable. The bill sets aside five percent of units for folks making 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) and another five for folks making 50 percent of it.

To those at a pre-council-meeting rally, convening a coalition of community groups active in their pursuit of the bill's passage, the bill makes a small, but noteworthy step forward.

"I hope it changes it for the better," said NaShona Kess, vice presdient of the Baltimore NAACP, "but as stated, this is a small piece to getting more access. So this is a small piece, but it's an important piece. Because it's a start."

Councilmember Odette Ramos, who sponsored the bill, shared with WMAR-2 News its intended impact.

"Basically," Ramos explained, "the real impact is that we will have intentional, mixed-income communities, making sure that where there is no affordability at the moment, that there will be at least ten percent of the units. And so that's extremely exciting, that's really important."

Another bill, set to be voted on at Thursday's council meeting, is a tax credit to help offset the cost of rent not being collected.

To some, the progress helps correct history.

"Baltimore has a history of segregation and of laws and policies that encourage economic and racial segregation," sais Maureen Daly, attending Monday's council meeting with Beyond the Boundaries, "We believe that this is a small step toward dismantling that."

For buildings with permits now, Ramos said, the bill doesn't apply. 180 days from the time the mayor signs the bill, if he signs it, the requirements would go into effect.

The bill is solely for rental properties. It applies to all of Baltimore City and does not include penthouses or large apartments.