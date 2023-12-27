Mayor Brandon Scott announces birth of his first child

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced this morning that he is now a father.

He posted on social media that his fiancee, Hana Pugh, gave birth to a baby boy. The baby's name is Charm Jamie Scott.

The mayor wrote:

Last night, we were blessed with the healthy and safe arrival of baby Charm. Both Hana and Charm are doing great, and we are very excited for this next chapter in our lives. I'm looking forward to the new adventure of being a dad. Thank you to everyone who has sent well wishes.

Scott hinted at the baby's name with a pregnancy announcement back in July. He said: "Baby Charm is on the way... Will Charm be a boy or a girl?"