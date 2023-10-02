Mayor Scott kicks off fall 90-day city service sprints

BALTIMORE — The mayor worked side by side with DPW on Monday to make their roads safer.

Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott kicked off his 90-day fall city service blitz by helping to install a speed hump.

This was over on Linden Avenue off of West North Avenue.

He went on to help clean tree walls, conduct rat abatement, and tow abandoned cars.

He had a spring city service blitz that kicked off in April with a goal of repairing 9,000 potholes, removing 900 graffiti marks, and resurfacing 9 miles of city roads.

The city met that goal well before the 90-day mark.

Two months in they had filled nearly 20,000 potholes.

The mayor hopes the fall blitz has a similar success rate.

If you have a service request in Baltimore, you can report it to 311.