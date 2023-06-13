Spring Sprints Initiative finishes city projects ahead of schedule

BALTIMORE — It was a lofty goal, fill 19,000 potholes in 90 days, a rate of 200 potholes a day.

But they did it, with thirty days to spare.

The Building a Better Baltimore Blitz started on April 13 when Mayor Brandon Scott challenged city agencies to fill 19,000 potholes, remove 900 graffiti markings, and repaved 9 miles of road in 90 days.

Scott announced their progress on Tuesday.

To date, they've already filled over 800 extra potholes, cleared 200 extra graffiti markings, and repaved an extra mile of road.

"We do not thank our frontline workers, DTL, DPW, and housing enough, they are doing the jobs that many people quite frankly don't want to do. And they're doing them and a lot of times people don't thank them, they yell at them, they scream at them, they do everything else but what they should do, and that's thank them for doing the tough work that they do day in and day out," Mayor Scott said.

If you have a city project that you want done on your street, you can request service by calling 311.