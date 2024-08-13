Baltimore City Council to hold hearing on working conditions at DPW

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Council announced a hearing focused on the working conditions at the Department of Public Works following the death of a worker.

The Rules and Legislative Oversight Committee will meet on Thursday, August 22 at 5:00 p.m.

This comes after DPW worker Ronald Silver II died on duty of heat exhaustion.

Officials say Silver was nearing the end of his workday in the Barclay neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore when he experienced a medical situation that required immediate assistance while he and his crew members were riding in their truck.

Medical services were called and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Silver's death comes one month after the Baltimore Office of the Inspector General released a report on the poor working conditions at DPW sites.

According to the report, employees filed a complaint to the Inspector General's Office on June 5, alleging that DPW did not provide water, ice, and fans to employees, specifically those working on routes.

It was also found that the employee locker room did not have air conditioning or fans, matching the complaints filed by the employees.

On June 14, the OIG paid a visit to the recycling route with employees from the Cherry Hill yard.

There, they were told by workers that they had not been provided any water, ice, or Gatorade at the start of their shift. The temperature that day was 80 degrees, with a high of 90 degrees for later in the day.

Richard Luna, the department's deputy director, addressed the allegations.

No air conditioning and a lack of adequate water

DPW has since held a mandatory heat safety meeting for all employees.