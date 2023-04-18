Mayor announces 5% discount on water bill for Baltimore residents

BALTIMORE — During Mayor Brandon Scott's State of the City address, he announced Baltimore water customers are eligible to receive a one-time, five percent discount off their monthly bill.
The discount takes affect when residents enroll in the Paperless Water Billing Program offered by the Department of Public Works.
Residents must sign up for Paperless Billing by Wednesday, May 31. After enrolling, they will no longer receive a water bill in the mail.
The discount will be capped at $150 and applied to eligible water bills within two billing cycles.
Customers already enrolled in the program automatically qualify and receive the one-time discount.
Follow these to steps to go paperless:
- Log into the DPW Customer Self-Service Portal. If you don’t have an account already, create one here. (The activation code can be found on the back of the monthly water bill.)
- Select the option to sign up for paperless billing on the account summary page.
- Verify your email address and then click the ok button.