Match Day at Johns Hopkins University is in person once again

BALTIMORE — Match Day is a day that Johns Hopkins medical students look forward to every year, the last few years the school was not able to host the in-person celebration, but this year the students got to celebrate with family and friends once again.

“Having it in person, it definitely adds another level, excitement level is at an all time high, partly scary but I love this moment and it's great to have my family here as well and be surrounded with people I love,” one Johns Hopkins graduate said.

This is the day medical students learn where they will be doing their residencies. There they will focus on one field of study and get hands on experience working directly with patients in hospitals across the country.

“It's about 20 years, so something we’ve been working on, I mean like since grade school, but like 20 years in the making, something we have been dreaming of for so long so we’re just very excited and very grateful to be here today,” Nneoma Okonkwo, Johns Hopkins graduate said.

The students expressed excitement and a sense of relief as they opened their envelopes to see where they will be going for their residencies.

A total of 110 med school graduates match with residencies and will now be attending either three or seven year programs.