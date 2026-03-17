ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland senators gathered in Annapolis on St. Patrick's Day to debate the state's budget for the upcoming year, which now exceeds $70 billion.

Democrats defended the spending plan against a series of amendments from Republicans, with Senate committees having made 199 changes to the government's budget most of them smaller in dollar amounts than in years past.

Senator Guy Guzzone, a Howard County Democrat, highlighted what he described as the plan's fiscal strengths.

Maryland's Senate moves closer to passing a budget, Republican amendments mostly fail Maryland's Senate moves closer to passing a budget

"We bring a budget before you today that leaves a cash surplus of $250 million and additional cash reserves of over $2 billion in the rainy day fund, it does not increase any taxes or fees," Guzzone said.

The budget also withholds money from local law enforcement agencies that do not comply with new laws banning 287(g) agreements. Republican Senator Will Folden of Frederick County argued the policy amounts to a penalty even if agencies win in court.

"If they're successful in a lawsuit against the state, this would make it still a punishment for something that's been deemed legal because we're codifying this in a BRFA to take money away from them. So we're still punishing them," Folden said.

Republicans also pushed back on a lack of funds set aside for potential payouts related to Child Victims Act settlements, which are expected to cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars. Baltimore County Republican Senator Chris West pressed Guzzone on the issue.

"We're not expecting any money to be paid out in the next year?" West said.

"There is no money for that in the budget this year," Guzzone said.

"Ok, what happens if a settlement is reached in one or more of these lawsuits, what would the state do? Supplemental appropriation?" West said.

"There's always an action that can be taken mid year," Guzzone said.

The Senate reduced planned funding cuts to the Developmental Disabilities Administration from $150 million to $126 million, an improvement, though not the outcome advocates had sought.

Questions remain about how the state will manage its budget shortfall in the coming years. The budget now moves to the House, though senators say they do not expect significant changes there.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.