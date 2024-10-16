Baltimore County Council ready to tackle MPRP before it reaches the goal line

The Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project (MPRP), which could put 1,300 acres of farmlandin Maryland at risk by installing power lines through Carroll, Baltimore, and Frederick counties, may be stopped in its tracks.



According to Stop MPRP Inc., a grassroots organization working to halt the project, the Baltimore County Council, during its work session, agreed to loudly punch its ticket as sponsors in favor of Resolution 45-24 on Tuesday.

45-24 is in total opposition to MPRP growing roots in Maryland.

Three key points made in proposal for Resolution 45-24:

1. Encourages the Maryland Public Service Commission (“PSC”) to reject the MPRP.



2. Encourages the Maryland General Assembly to require that all Maryland public utilities conduct a full Integrated Resource Plan bi-annually that is evaluated by the PSC.



3. Encourages State elected leaders to establish and implement a Maryland Coordinated Planning Group as a collaborative organization to play a key role in planning and coordinating the electric transmission system in Maryland.

Folks throughout the state have been fighting the MPRP since the summer of this year.

In addition to life long residents of the area possibly losing their land or seeing a dip in its value, many believe the project simply isn't safe or efficient.

The agenda is set. The final showdown/vote for the resolution will go down next Monday, October 21st, at 6pm during council's legislative session.