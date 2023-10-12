Maryland's Palestinian and Jewish communities react to war in Israel

BALTIMORE — On Wednesday, Israel continued to bombard the Gaza Strip for a fifth day in a row after the deadly attack on Saturday by the militant group Hamas.

With the death toll rising on both sides, local Islamic and Muslim leaders are asking President Biden not to send any more military funding to Israel.

"Innocent life everywhere always deserves to be protected. We mourn for those who have been unjustly killed and who are suffering," Zainab Chaudry said.

The Council on American Islamic Relations held a news conference to share their thoughts on the war and to ask people to consider the devastation on both sides.

"The people of Gaza are asking you not to listen to them because we are not animals, and I am an example standing here. Do you see me as an animal?" Aref Ramadan said.

Both sides continue to mourn the loss of innocent civilians who have been killed.

Jewish students at Towson University also gathered on Wednesday to hold a candlelight vigil for the fallen Israelis.

“I think that there is a lot of people out there who aren’t Jewish or don’t have a stance on this, and there is all of us walking around scared to walk around our communities, our homes, our neighborhoods, our universities, and other people have no idea what we're going through, and I think just a simple question to a Jew will go a long way," Makayla Bernstein said.

As more images of the brutalities in Israel and Gaza surface, people begin to learn more about the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“We have people that are suffering on both sides, and I get that, but the response isn’t. Let's make sure we continue to empower one side and then ignore the rest. The ones who have been suffering for years and years and years," Hasan Hammad said.

Islamic and Arab students in public high school or in college experiencing harassment or intimidation should be sure to document the incident and report it.

Contact CAIR by emailing mdoutreach@cair.com.

