Maryland's first sensory-friendly gym provides a safe space for special needs children to play

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Sisters Ruby and Caroline O. both have children who are neurodivergent and after Caroline's son had a bad experience at a summer camp, the sisters realized they needed to create a space for their children.

"I realize that there are no truly safe all-inclusive environments or spaces where children who are neurodivergent can play safely, so that's how BEEZEE was born to fill that need," says Caroline Orwenyo

BEEZEE Sensory Gym, which opened its doors three weeks ago, is Maryland's first indoor sensory-friendly space which caters to the needs of all types of children who fall anywhere on the spectrum.

The gym has a large playroom that has many activities from swings and slides to even a ball pit and interactive games on the walls.

But it also has a calming room, for those children who may get over-stimulated during play.

Effie Hossfeld works at the gym and says it's a huge help for children with special needs.

"A big part about what's important for people with sensory issues is just how understanding that you know Ruby and Caroline are. The last thing a kid wants when they're going through a sensory overload or to be annoyed at small sounds, people screaming, is someone judging them," says Hossfield.

The gym has open play pricing and monthly memberships for parents who want to bring their children any number of times.

Thea Knight heard about the space and decided to bring her grandson for the first time.

"Well, it's nice to see if they like the space and if they're going to enjoy themselves because I was just looking for a perfect room to do different that he would enjoy, and since they like to run around, this is good," says Thea Knight.

She says her grandson enjoyed the space and she enjoyed having a place to go to let him be free to play however he wants.

And Ruby Orwenyo says that is the exact reaction they were hoping for in the community.

"This has been a space where parents have met other parents in similar circumstances, and we can see how they're creating community and just having opportunities where even their own kids start forming relationships," she says.

Although the space has been open for a few weeks, the sisters say they are hosting a grand opening celebration on June 21st, and during that day, families can bring their children all day for free play.

