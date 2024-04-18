Maryland's first ever flag football league for girls is here in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — For the first time ever, Maryland has a flag football league including young elementary and middle school girls.

Ensuring young girls have the same opportunities as young boys in the form of football can be challenging, but Kevin Ricks founded a youth flag football league named LeeLeeKiddz proving that challenge was worth it.

This league is a one of a kind experience for young Baltimore girls.

LeeLeeKiddz emphasizes teamwork, physical fitness and most important, education.

"We pretty much want to give kids something to do when there's nothing to do," said Ricks.

Ricks is Baltimore born and bred.

A year ago, the league started with eight boys teams. It's since expanded to more than 20 teams ranging throughout Baltimore City and Baltimore County schools.

Out of the 350 kids participating in this league, at least 70 of those kids are young girls.

"It's been good because I've wanted to play flag since last year, but they didn't have a girls flag football team," said Bre'asia Dorsey, a seventh grader playing in the flag football league.

"I'm all about giving the girls their space also. The boys, we got it. We have our own space with flag football. I wanted to build that up for the ladies to show that they could do it too and also have their own space to shine, and do what they need to do," said Ricks.

Competition, mentor-ship and philanthropy are three key ingredients to this league. But the most important is the biggest requirement to play is education.

"You've got to have great grades and you must be at school mostly every day. We understand mistakes happen, but you've got to come to school. It's all about attendance and grades before you can even step foot on this field," said Ricks.

Michael Henderson Jr. is a teacher with Baltimore City schools and coaches a LeeLeeKiddz girls team.

His impact transcends beyond the grass. He says it all starts at school.

"(We're) Being real vocal in the hallways, and in the classrooms. Contacting parents and talking to them through various situations," said Henderson Jr.

Although concerns about the youth in Baltimore have been loud, this league is an example of leaders doing what they can so young kids stay on a straight and narrow.

"Sometimes you've got to open your door and see what's really going on in our city. It's a lot of positive things going on in our city," said Henderson Jr.

