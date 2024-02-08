Marylanders excited about expansion of SNAP benefits relief program

BALTIMORE — Millions of dollars have been stolen from families who get monthly snap benefits, and for a while, many families couldn't get that money back.

“People rely on this because this is a service that helps them throughout the month with whatever it is," says Detria Adams.

Detria Adams was able to get reimbursed for her snap benefits and she says she is happy to hear more people will get money back as well.

The Maryland Department of Human Services expanded the original benefits replacement program.

The memo sent to employees on Tuesday says in part;

The department will restore cash and SNAP benefits not covered by the federal program and stolen after October 1, 2022.

The enhanced state program will not apply federal program restrictions on when theft must be reported, the number of claims made, or the total amount of stolen benefits that are eligible for replacement.

This means more people who had their benefits stolen should get their money back, and people who’s original claims were denied could now be approved.

Vanessa Fleeton ended up having to go to court to fight for her money after she realized she was robbed over $2,500.

“So I’m thinking I’m going to get reimbursed for everything that was stolen and then once they denied it they sent me some paperwork saying no the law says you’re only supposed to get up to two months and your two months was $46," says Vanessa Fleeton.

Both women say this expansion of the relief program is just the start to fixing the snap benefits problem.

“They recognized it and I’m so happy they realized there is room for improvement and we made an error. So I’m happy because this is going to affect other people so that lets me know it wasn’t just about me," says Vanessa.

Even though Adams got her reimbursement, she says she still worries each month about it getting stolen again.

“I gotta get up at 12 o’clock in the morning, well, before 12 and be at any ATM; risk my life. Then I have to have my son with me to watch my back while I’m out there by myself in order to get the funds off of there to beat the thieves," says Detria Adams.

The women say the next step they hope to see is for the federal government to work to stop the thefts once and for all.

“So we have to figure out how to make it difficult for them to get the money and for there to be consequences and let’s go after these people," says Vanessa Fleeton.

The Department of Human Services sent a statement saying: