Maryland Zoo opens 'Spring Illuminations' after-hours light show

Courtesy: Maryland Zoo
A beautiful after-hours light show opens up at the Maryland Zoo this evening.

The Zoo describes the 'Spring Illuminations' light show as an "immersive festival of light sculptures."

Across the Zoo, there will be animal and flower-themed artwork made from silk, steel, and LED lighting.

The artist is a company called Tianyu Arts & Culture, a Chinese lantern festival producer.

You can get tickets to see this incredible display through June, and it's open evenings from 6-10 p.m.

Tickets do not include a daytime visit to the museum, and you won't be able to see the animals during the evening display.

However, the proceeds from the ticket sales go toward care for the Zoo's animal care and conservation programs.

