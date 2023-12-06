Maryland woman emphasizes the importance of knowing the early signs of dementia

BALTIMORE — Otis Henry Fowlkes was diagnosed with dementia 8 years before his passing in 2022.

Before he was officially diagnosed, his daughter Dee Fowlkes says she began noticing small changes in her father’s behavior.

“He had locked his keys in the truck, and i mean anybody can leave their keys in their truck but they know they left it. and they are like aw man i left my keys in the truck, but um, he didn’t know where it was, at all," says Dee Fowlkes.

This was just one of the changes that led her to convince her father to get tested for dementia.

She began taking care of him part time while still working.

But as the years went on she eventually left her job to be more hands on.

“When it came to that point where it was just time to leave, I did. I walked out on faith and i took care of my father 24/7," says Dee.

One year before his death, Otis Fowlkes was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Her journey with him is why Dee says its important for people to know about the disease.

An African-American community forum on Saturday will provide that information.

“It's vital right now for individuals to come out to the event to learn what’s happening what’s new," says Marlyn Taylor.

Things like new medication which can help if the disease is caught early.

Fowlkes says important to know ways you can help your family member who is diagnosed.

“As a community, the African American community, number one we don’t trust doctors. because of the past and some of the present okay and so we have to have a safe place.” says Dee.

The forum provides information about different treatments and early detection.

“You cannot begin to understand how to care for a loved one unless you received the tool your personal tool and knowing what to do how to move forward in communicating with your loved one, caring for your loved one," Marlyn Taylor says.

The Forum is December 9th at Morgan State University from 8am to 2:30pm.

All of the information given is free, all you need to do is RSVP.

