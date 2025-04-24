Maryland unveils 5-year strategy to support autism community

BALTIMORE — Maryland's Department of Disabilities and its advisory council on autism announced a comprehensive strategy aimed at supporting Marylanders on the autism spectrum and their families.

The initiative focuses on six key areas: education, employment, housing, transportation, safety and health. It has a particular focus on helping people on the spectrum transition from school to regular adult life.

Secretary Carol Beatty of the Maryland Department of Disabilities tells us they view people with autism as people with a lifelong “situation,” not as having a disease to be cured. She says they bring special talents to our state and so the state uses a community approach to help them achieve their best lives.

“Many families really struggle…they struggle with those challenges and people with autism struggle with challenges. But we believe in a community approach and a collaborative approach to come around people and bring out the best in them.”

She believes the five-year strategy is a great step toward helping people on the spectrum be a part of the broader Maryland community.

"It will create greater opportunities for them. It will create better understanding of them and their contributions that they may be making in the future," said Beatty.

The committee behind the strategy was established through legislation introduced by Delegate Michele Guyton in 2020, bringing together stakeholders from across the autism community.

State Autism Coordinator Victoria Rodriguez-Roldan presented the five-year plan, which will undergo reassessment after completion.

Rodriguez-Roldan also announced the launch of a new state website this Friday that will consolidate resources for families in one convenient location.

The department was created in 2004 to look at issues for all people with disabilities. Their work develops policy to help Marylanders with housing, transportation, access to health and accessibility.

