Maryland to lift shellfish harvesting ban amid Potomac River sewage cleanup

OXON HILL, Md. — While work to contain the Potomac River sewage spill continues, there is some positive news to report.

Maryland's Department of the Environment on Wednesday announced plans to reopen shellfish harvesting on March 10.

Following the spill a partial closure was put in place from the Port Tobacco River in Charles County through the Route 301 (Harry W. Nice Dahlgren) Bridge bordering Virginia.

According to the State, recent water quality testing showed no evidence of that stretch being affected by the spill.

State environment officials added that fecal coliform levels in the area are "well below the national standard for approved shellfish harvesting," also citing decades of seasonal data.

“The Potomac has long supported healthy oysters and shellfish—and that remains true today,” said Potomac Riverkeeper Network President Betsy Nicholas. “Our watermen are harvesting well downstream of the spill, and both the data and the science point toward a near-term return to normal operations."

As for other areas of the Potomac potentially impacted by the spill, fishing remains allowed with the start of crabbing season still on schedule.

“The stretch of the Potomac River within the Potomac River Fisheries Commission’s jurisdiction remains open for fishing and will open for crabbing when the season begins, with conditions continuing to improve,” said Potomac River Fisheries Commission Executive Secretary Ronald Owens.

So far repair crews have installed a sewage bypass to limit additional discharge into the river.

Although we're still in winter, officials at this point believe "bacteria levels would meet water quality standards for recreational contact."

The below document provides a detailed look at recent water testing sites and results.



