Maryland math scores remain alarmingly low: only 24.1% of public school students are proficient

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Education is out with results of the 2023-2024 Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program.

Each school year the state assesses all public school students in grades 3 through 8, along with 10th graders to determine their current progress in mathematics and English Language Arts.

While scores increased ever so slightly over last year, they remain alarmingly low.

Statewide, only 24.1 percent of 475, 269 students tested were proficient in math. That's still a tick over last year's proficiency rate of 23.3 percent.

Although no student group declined from last year, scores among Black and Hispanic students remain a concern.

Just 12.1 percent of Black students in the state were rated proficient. Hispanic students fared worse, with only 11.9 percent proficiency.

Broken down by specific school districts in the area, Baltimore City for a second straight year finished lowest overall at 10.2 percent.

Black city students were 6.7 percent proficient with Hispanic students at 9 percent.

Black and Hispanic students attending schools in Baltimore and Kent Counties also tested in the single digits.

No school system in the Baltimore Metro Area got even close to 50 percent math proficiency.

The closes was Howard County at 41.1 percent.

RELATED: Maryland students continue struggling in math, while making strides in English

As for English Language Arts, scores were drastically better than math.

Carroll County finished top at 64.8 percent, while six other school systems in the region surpassed the 50 percent proficiency mark.

Like in math, Baltimore City ranked lowest in English Learning Arts as well, with a 27.7 proficiency rate.

Statewide 48.4 percent of 455,484 students tested were proficient in English, up from 47.9 percent last year.

“It is clear that we must accelerate gains urgently for students across Maryland,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “This is not just about proficiency rates on statewide assessments. A comprehensive approach is needed to meet our goals of ensuring that all students are ready for college, career and life.”

Earlier this year, Wright created an Assessment and Accountability Task Force to examine connections between school ratings and student achievement. They're expected to release a report on their finding by the end of the year.

“More than ever, it is critical that we focus on the core work of schools,” said Dr. Joshua Michael, State Board of Education President. “We must get back to basics when it comes to what matters most — ensuring students arrive each day ready to learn, engaging families as true partners, and supporting teachers to lead effective instruction each day.

