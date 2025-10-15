Maryland teens sentenced to probation for beating of Ex Doge staffer

WASHINGTON — Two Maryland teens have been sentenced to probation for attacking a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer this past summer in Washington D.C.

According to WJLA-ABC7, both 15-year-old suspects are from Hyattsville.

Each pleaded guilty to assault last month. One of them faced multiple felony counts, including robbery.

The victim in this case was 19-year-old Edward Coristine, who went viral for his "Big Balls" nickname.

Police found Coristine being beaten by a group of 10 juveniles, after he reportedly defended a friend from harassment.

Pictures of a bloodied Coristine quickly circulated on social media garnering the attention of President Donald Trump, who later deployed the National Guard to Washington D.C.

A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC.



A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her.



It is time to federalize DC. pic.twitter.com/RPHKj7J3ti — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2025

Prosecutors were hoping to have the teens held at the D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services until their 21st birthday.