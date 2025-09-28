Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Maryland teen pleads guilty to beating of Ex Doge staffer in Washington D.C.

Scripps National
BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to attacking a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer back in August, which contributed to President Donald Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard to Washington D.C.

According to WJLA-ABC7, the teen pleaded guilty on Wednesday to felony assault, robbery, and simple assault. Multiple outlets have reported that he's from Hyattsville, Maryland.

The victim in this case was 19-year-old Edward Coristine, who went viral for his "Big Balls" nickname.

Coristine was beaten on August 4, after police were told he was defending his significant other.

Patrol officers reportedly found him being assaulted by a group of 10 juveniles. Pictures of a bloodied Coristine quickly began circulating on social media garnering the attention of Trump.

So far only two arrests have been made. The second suspect, a teenage girl, has not entered a plea.

The teen boy is expected to be sentenced on October 28.

Prosecutors are asking that he be held at the D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services until his 21st birthday.

