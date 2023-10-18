Maryland State trooper cleared in man's shooting death after 10 hour standoff

SYKESVILLE, Md. — A Maryland State trooper will not face criminal charges for a Sykesville man's death in August.

Sergeant Jesse Hartsock shot and killed 52-year-old Jack Cimino through the doorway of his home on Liberty Road.

Cimino had initially called the crisis hot-line and threatened to take his own life.

When police arrived he refused to come out of his home, prompting a 10-hour standoff.

Eventually Cimino came outside armed with a handgun and pointed it towards officers.

The Carroll County State's Attorney's Office declined to prosecute Hartsock.

According to an investigative report from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, "the use of deadly force could be considered proportional to the deadly threat posed by Mr. Cimino, and Sgt. Hartsock’s interest in protecting the physical safety of himself and other troopers."

The full report can be read here.

