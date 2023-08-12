Body cam footage released of fatal police-involved shooting in Sykesville

SYKESVILLE, Md. — The Attorney General's Office released body cam footage Friday of June 3's police-involved shooting that killed 52-year-old Jack Cimino Jr.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Liberty Road in Sykesville for reports of a suicidal man.

Cimino reportedly called the crisis hotline, threatening to kill himself with a gun while under the influence of some type of substance. which led to a more than 8-hour barricade lasting through Sunday morning.

In one of the body cam videos, while not seen, police can be heard telling Cimino to put a gun down in an attempt to de-escalate. Growing increasingly agitated, he tells police, "I am getting an AR motherf***ing out here, and I got 50 f****ing clips, and they're all loaded. You better bring more than that."

According to investigators, Cimino approached the house's front door on the morning of June 4 and pointed a dark object at the troopers. One trooper then opened fire, striking Cimino.

Cimino was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

In a release from the Attorney General's Office, it says that the release of the video footage of this incident was delayed to allow investigators additional time to review all video evidence and conduct witness interviews.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office Independent Investigations Division is reviewing the incident.