Maryland State Police Superintendent set to retire, senator primed to take role

BALTIMORE — Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Roland Butler is retiring the governor's office announced Friday.

Maryland State Senator Michael will be the acting superintendent beginning Nov. 12.

“Colonel Roland Butler is a true public servant in every sense of that phrase, and our state is safer because of his distinguished leadership,” said Gov. Moore. “During Colonel Butler’s tenure at the helm of State Police, Maryland has become a national leader in crime reduction and public safety gains. He leaves behind a profound legacy as he enters retirement.

Butler is retiring after more than 31 years in law enforcement.

He was confirmed by the Maryland State Senate on March 31, 2023, becoming the first Black person to ever hold the position.

Jackson served 22 years with the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office, including eight years as elected sheriff for Prince George's County and more than five years as Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 112.

He was elected to the Maryland General Assembly in 2014.

