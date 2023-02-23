Watch Now
Gov. Moore chooses Roland Butler as next Maryland State Police superintendent

Maryland State Police
Roland L. Butler, Jr.<br/><br/>
Posted at 3:03 PM, Feb 23, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore on Thursday chose a new superintendent to lead the Maryland State Police.

Upon Senate confirmation, Roland L. Butler Jr. would become the first Black person to hold the position.

Former Governor Larry Hogan previously named Butler to oversee the department in an acting capacity in November, following the retirement of Colonel Woodrow W. Jones, III, who had served in the superintendent's role since February of 2020.

Throughout his more than three decades in law enforcement, Butler headed up MSP's Field Operations Bureau while also working in the Office of Equity and Inclusion.

If confirmed Butler would take over a department that's currently facing a class action lawsuit and under federal investigation, over allegations of racial discrimination.

