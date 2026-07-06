Maryland State Police helicopters rescue six people in three hoist operations over holiday weekend

Maryland State Police helicopters rescued six people in three separate hoist operations across the state over the Fourth of July weekend, including stranded jet skiers on the Eastern Shore, tubers trapped in Baltimore County and an injured visitor at Swallow Falls State Park.

The rescues took place between July 3 and July 5 in Talbot, Baltimore, and Garrett counties, according to the Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

In Talbot County, Trooper 6 rescued three 18-year-old women who became stranded in deep mud while jet skiing on Skipton Creek in Wye Mills during extreme heat. Later that evening, Trooper 1 hoisted two people to safety after they became stranded while tubing in Big Gunpowder Falls in Cockeysville.

On July 5, Trooper 5 rescued an injured person near Muddy Creek Falls in Garrett County and flew the patient to a local hospital for treatment.

State police said all three missions required helicopters because of remote locations, difficult terrain or conditions that made traditional ground rescues difficult.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command operates 10 AW139 helicopters from seven bases across the state and provides support for medical evacuations, law enforcement and search-and-rescue missions.

This story was edited with the assistance of AI. A journalist reviewed all content for accuracy and context.