Maryland State Highway Administration to address dangerous Middle River road

MIDDLE RIVER, Md — Middle River neighbors say seeing this stretch of Eastern Boulevard without a car accident on it is pretty uncommon.

Now the State Highway Administration is prepared to do something about it.

Peter Weston told WMAR 2 News that the conditions on Eastern Boulevard make it near impossible to leave his Middle River neighborhood.

"Now we've got this situation where we've got a feed coming from Route 43, and we've also got the Eastern Avenue traffic, and each time they switch, we get a massive amount of cars coming down, so trying to get out of this development is a nightmare," Weston said.

And that isn't the only issue.

"They treat it like NASCAR; I mean, it's a racetrack."

Crystal Moll, who lives down the street, agrees with him.

"Lowering the speed limit would be a huge asset. They have it to 40 in this neighborhood; they should have it to 25," Moll said.

Crystal told WMAR 2 News that there have been many car accidents on the street, including one that took the life of Maryland Air National Guard service member Lacy O'Neill.

"She was just leaving, I think, the restaurant around the corner; somebody was doing like 55 and smashed into her."

Now the Maryland State Highway Administration is prepared to address their concerns at a meeting Wednesday night.

Delegate Ryan Nawrocki said the highway administration will provide community members with proposals to improve safety along Eastern Blvd between MD 43 and Earls Road.

Neighbors will have a chance to give any feedback.

Nawrocki told us that there have been preliminary talks of creating left turn lanes, reconfiguring the boulevard, and more.

But he thinks more needs to be done.

"There's a very large Super Walmart proposed that on certain days can bring up to 38,000 additional vehicles to this corridor that is already a very dangerous corridor," he said.

News of the meeting came as a welcome surprise for Crystal.

"Good to know; I'm glad they're following up," Crystal said.

Peter had a similar sentiment.

"Good, it's great. I might even take interest in going there myself."

The meeting will start at 7 Wednesday night at the Gunpowder VFW.

