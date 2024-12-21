Maryland State employees getting an extra holiday, Christmas Eve

MARYLAND — In a statement emailed out Saturday afternoon, Governor Wes Moore, says state workers are getting an extra holiday in 2024, Christmas Eve.

“Our state employees have worked tirelessly all year long ensuring that Maryland is safer, more affordable, more competitive and the state that serves. We hope that all of our incredible public servants across the state can take a much-needed day to be with their loved ones this holiday season.”

The day will be treated like any other state employee holiday. This will make Tuesday, the 14th holiday for state employees.