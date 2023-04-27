Maryland SPCA hosts virtual Kitten Shower

BALTIMORE — It's the spring season, baseball season and kitten season.

This is the time of year that animal shelters begin to see an influx of kittens coming through their doors and they need more supplies for foster families to care for them.

"It is extremely expensive to take care of kittens," said Katie Flory, the Community Care and Advocacy Director of the Maryland SPCA. "We really need the community's support through fundraising and through supplies so that we can ensure that the thousands of little babies come in that they get the help and the care that they need."

The shelter is holding a virtual Kitten Shower from now through May 1 to collect donations and/or kitten supplies. If you'd like to make a donation click here. Donations will be matched up to $5,000. To see their Amazon wish-list, click here.