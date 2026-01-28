Maryland Senate panel advances bills limiting ICE face coverings and ending jail cooperation agreements

Two bills that could limit ICE in Maryland passed through the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Tuesday night.

They are headed to the full Senate for another round of debate and voting.

One of these, Senate Bill 1, would prohibit ICE from wearing face coverings during duty except for when they are undercover during an operation.

The second, the 287(g) agreements, if banned, would stop local jails from working with ICE.

This would prevent someone who is arrested by local police, who may be in Maryland illegally, from being handed over to ICE.