Maryland Democrats moving bill to ban local law enforcement cooperation with ICE

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Democrats in Annapolis are proposing several bills this session to limit the power of local law enforcement in the state.

The most contentious bill, sponsored by Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Chair Will Smith, would ban local law enforcement agencies from continuing or starting new 287(g) agreements with federal immigration authorities.

"Since its inception, the 287G program has ensnared individuals for minor infractions like speeding and driving with broken taillights, and now there have been more collateral collections than ever before in our nation's history," Smith said.

Advocates from CASA traveled to Annapolis to support the legislation. The bill passed the House twice last year with their backing, and now attention turns to the Senate.

"We also know that 287G does not reduce crime. Maryland counties without 287G are seeing stronger crime reductions than those with it," said Jeannette Emanuel from the ACLU.

Sheriffs from across Maryland attended the hearing to oppose the bill and defend their existing agreements, some of which have been in place for more than a decade.

"Their actions, I do believe, and I think we've heard it from Tom Homan himself, is going to lead to more unrest in the communities like we're seeing elsewhere. We don't need that here, and it's going to lead to more crime," said Sheriff Jeff Gahler of Harford County.

Both the Senate President and House Speaker support the legislation, giving it a high probability of passage. When asked about those odds, Gahler acknowledged the political reality.

"I think it's important to all of those people to speak up for the citizens. I do believe absent a strike of lightning that Maryland legislature is going to go down this road," Gahler said.

Last year, Senate hesitation stemmed from concerns about potential retaliation from the Trump administration. That apprehension has since disappeared.

"I've been clear and consistent throughout the entire time that this bill's before us is that we need to enshrine our values in the law and into the Constitution when necessary like we did with the right to choose, because you can't control what someone else is gonna do. You've got to live up to your values and enshrine them in the law," Smith said.

The bill is expected to face extensive debate before the legislative session ends.

