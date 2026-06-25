Maryland Senate Democrats meet to discuss redistricting special session, no decision yet

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Senate Democrats held a caucus meeting Thursday to discuss the possibility of returning to Annapolis for a special session.

The goal of a potential special session would be to rewrite the state constitution to allow political gerrymandering, with the ultimate aim of passing a map that eliminates all Republican-majority congressional districts.

Regarding the meeting, Senate President Bill Ferguson's spokesperson, David Schuhlein, said: "Good conversation, thoughtful discussion — more to follow."

Governor Wes Moore expressed stronger confidence that a special session is imminent. Speaking at a Wednesday press conference, he said: "We are planning on coming back to have a special session."

Governor Wes Moore on Wednesday, "We are planning on coming back to have a special session." https://t.co/JKdQ2TuOqP pic.twitter.com/AQQonuFthM — Jeff Morgan (@JeffMorganTV) June 25, 2026

Moore called redistricting an “emergency” and added: "We know that there are the votes in the Senate."

The Senate has been a roadblock to redistricting efforts in Maryland during the regular legislative session, which ended in mid-April. Ferguson cited several factors for the inaction, including a lack of support from some members and the possibility of court challenges that could jeopardize the current, heavily gerrymandered map.

The House of Delegates passed both a map and a constitutional amendment, even attempting to attach the amendment to other legislation. Both measures ultimately died in the Senate.

Ferguson has faced heavy criticism for the Senate's failure to act on redistricting. That decision also contributed to Governor Moore withholding his endorsement of the Senate President in the recent primary — a race Ferguson still went on to win.

Sources say that to get the constitutional amendment on the ballot in time for November, the special session would need to be held by early August at the latest.