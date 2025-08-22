Maryland resident tests positive for West Nile virus

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health announced someone in Central Maryland has tested positive for the West Nile virus. This is the first confirmed case of the virus in Maryland this year.

Officials say the patient is recovering from the infection.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans from infected mosquitoes. In rare instances, the virus may be spread from person to person through organ donation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding or from a pregnant mother to fetus.

The disease affects the nervous system, and up to 80% of people who are infected will not display any signs of illness.

In 2024, 18 Maryland residents tested positive for West Nile virus infection.

Officials say most people do not develop symptoms from this virus, but some develop mild symptoms like a fever, headaches and body aches, a skin rash and swollen lymph nodes.

For more information on the virus, click here.