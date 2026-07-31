Maryland reports first human West Nile virus case of 2026

The first human case of West Nile virus in Maryland has been reported, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Officials say a person living in the Capital Region of Maryland tested positive for the virus, which affects the nervous system.

The virus is transmitted to humans through mosquitoes infected by feeding on birds that carry the virus.

In rare instances, it can also spread person-to-person through organ donation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding, or from pregnant mother to fetus.

Up to 80% of people who are infected will not display any signs of illness; however, those with underlying health conditions could become seriously ill, according to the Department of Health.

"We are in the season when the West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne viruses can spread in Maryland," said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Meg Sullivan. "Your best defense against West Nile virus is to protect yourself from mosquitoes by using insect repellent, covering exposed skin, and eliminating standing water near your home."

Although most people do not develop symptoms from the virus, those who do develop the illness may experience mild symptoms such as:

• Fever • Headache • Body aches • Occasionally, a skin rash and swollen lymph nodes

For more information on the West Nile virus, click here.