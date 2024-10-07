Maryland Red Cross heads to Florida to help with Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton still has to cross the Gulf, but American Red Cross leaders in Maryland began their journey to Florida to help.

They're joining several thousand Red Cross workers from across the United States.

About 120 of them are from Maryland and will go to Tampa after getting their deployment assignments in Orlando.

"We're in the process of fundraising to make sure that we can provide assistance for the families throughout for Hurricane Helene, as well as the upcoming hurricane called Milton," said Lenora Henry, executive director of the Red Cross of Central Maryland.

Marylanders can help those affected by both Helene and Milton by visiting redcross.org.

You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text "HELENE" to 90999.

If you would like to donate locally, you can find out where here.